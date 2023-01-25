Republic Day 2023: Centre announces police medals for 901 cops, 15 Assam cops selected

Guwahati, Jan 25: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced that a total of 901 Police personnel have been awarded Police Medals on the occasion of the Republic Day, 2023. Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) has been awarded to 140, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) to 93 and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) has been awarded to 668.

Among the majority of the 140 Gallantry Awards, 80 personnel from Left Wing Extremism affected areas and 45 personnel from Jammu & Kashmir region are being awarded for their gallant action. Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 48 are from CRPF, 31 are from Maharashtra, 25 are from J&K Police, 09 are from Jharkhand, 07 are each from Delhi, Chhattisgarh & BSF and the remaining from the other States/UTs and CAPFs.

Meanwhile, a total of 15 cops from the Assam Police will be receiving Police medals on the occasion. Kangkan Jyoti Saikia, DIGP, South Range, Silchar, Assam will be honoured with the President's Police Medal for Distinguish Service, while 14 cops will be conferred with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, said a press release issued by the Assam Police Headquarters.

The 14 cops are:

1. Diganta Barah, Commisioner, Secretariat, Guwahati now Commissioner of Police, Guwahati

2. Mojibur Rahman, Supdt. of Police, Guwahati, Assam

3. Dr. Rosie Kalita, SP, CM's SVC, Guwahati

4. Anukul Malakar, Insp(UB), Guwahati, Assam

5. Sikari Engti, CT(AB), Karbi Anglong

6. Dilip Kalita, CT(UB), Tinsukia

7. Mujibur Rahman Choudhury, Lance Naik, 6th APBn, Kathal

8. Manik Kangsa Banik, Naik, 6th APBn, Kathal

9. Sumeswar Mudoi, CT (UB), Lakhimpur

10. Sunil Phukan, CT(UB), Tinsukia

11. Junmoni Tamuli, CT(UB), Tinsukia

12. Ananda Ronghang, Lance Naik, Karbi Anglong

13 Ritu Mani Bairagi, ASI(Clerk), 23rd AP(IR)Bn, Siloni, Karbi Anglong

14. Subhas Rabha, CT(AB), 1st APTFBn, Dakurbhita, Assam

Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) is awarded on the ground of Conspicuous Gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals. President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) is awarded for special distinguished record in Police Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) is awarded for valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty.

