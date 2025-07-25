Report on regional and international counterterrorism efforts in LS today

New Delhi, July 25: In the Lok Sabha, several important reports are going to be tabled on Friday, including statements from the Standing Committee on External Affairs on countering global terrorism at the regional and international levels.

As per the Business List of the Lower House, Members Arvind Sawant and Arun Govil are scheduled to submit the statements of the Standing Committee on External Affairs.

These include -- Statement showing action taken by the government on the observations/recommendations on the subject India and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)- Contours of Cooperation; Statement showing action taken by the government on the observations/recommendations on the India‟s Engagement with G20 Countries; and Statement showing action taken by the government on the observations/recommendations on the subject Countering Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels.

The Lower House will also see the tabling of various reports of the Public Accounts Committee (2025-26) by members Dharmendra Yadav and Jai Parkash.

These include reports on failure of the CMPFO Management to take timely decision to redeem debentures of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) resulting in avoidable loss of Rs 315.35 crore; Loss due to indecision of Railway Administration in the matter of land acquisition: East Central Railway; Grant of concession without the support of declaration in Form – F; and Evasion of tax due to suppression of sales.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024.

The Bill, the motion for which was moved by the minister on December 17, 2024, is being presented for consideration and passing.

The Bill enables "reservation of seats in accordance with Article 332 of the Constitution for effective democratic participation of members of Scheduled Tribes". It provides for the "readjustment of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the State of Goa, in so far as such readjustment is necessitated by the inclusion of certain communities in the list of the Scheduled Tribes in the State of Goa”.

Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will move the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024 to consolidate and amend the law relating to merchant shipping to ensure compliance with India s obligation under the maritime treaties and international instruments to which India is a party and also to ensure the development of Indian shipping and efficient maintenance of Indian mercantile marine in a manner best suited to serve the national interest.

