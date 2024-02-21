Renowned jurist Fali S Nariman passes away at 95

Guwahati, Feb 21: Renowned jurist and senior Supreme Court advocate Fali S Nariman passed away in New Delhi on Wednesday, February 21, at the age of 95. His demise was attributed to various health issues, including cardiac complications.

Having commenced his legal career in 1950 as an advocate in the Bombay High Court, Nariman swiftly ascended the legal hierarchy, attaining the status of a senior advocate in 1961. From 1972 onward, he continued his legal journey as an advocate in the Supreme Court of India, New Delhi.

Nariman's public service included a notable tenure as the additional solicitor general from 1972 to 1975. Notably, he resigned from this position during the emergency period.

The veteran advocate was awarded Padma Bhushan in 1991 and Padma Vibhusham in 2007.



