Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile tariffs from July 3

Guwahati, June 28: Mobile phone bills are set to rise as Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have announced substantial tariff hikes, marking the first major rate increase by a telecom company since 2021. The hikes are aimed at boosting Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) amid high investments in 5G services.

According to reports, on Thursday, Jio revealed a 12-25% increase. The price of the lowest recharge is being raised to Rs 19, a 27% increase from Rs 15 for a 1 GB data add-on pack. The 75 GB postpaid data plan will now cost Rs 449, up from Rs 399. Jio’s popular Rs 666 unlimited plan with 84-day validity will now cost Rs 799, a 20% increase. Annual recharge plans will see a 20-21% hike, with prices rising from Rs 1,559 to Rs 1,899 and from Rs 2,999 to Rs 3,599. Medium-range mobile service plans will increase by 19-21%.

“Unlimited 5G data will be available on all 2GB per day and above plans. The new plans will be effective from July 3, 2024, and can be opted from all existing touchpoints and channels,” Jio stated. Currently, subscribers on plans priced above Rs 239 can access unlimited free 5G service, while others must top up their plans with a Rs 61 voucher.

Following Jio’s announcement, Bharti Airtel on Friday announced a 10-21% hike in mobile tariffs. Airtel’s new rates will also be effective from July 3. The company has raised tariffs by approximately 11%, with rates revised from Rs 179 to Rs 199, from Rs 455 to Rs 509, and from Rs 1,799 to Rs 1,999. In the daily data plan category, the Rs 479 plan has increased to Rs 579, a 20.8% hike.

These tariff hikes come shortly after the 10th spectrum auction, which concluded with a muted response from the industry.