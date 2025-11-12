Red Fort blast: Delhi Police on alert to trace red SUV linked to suspects

New Delhi, Nov 12: The Delhi Police has issued an alert across all police stations, posts and border checkpoints in the national capital to trace a red Ford EcoSport suspected to be linked to Monday’s Red Fort blast that killed 12 people and injured several others, officials said.

According to reports, the alert followed revelations that suspects connected to the Hyundai i20 used in the explosion were also in possession of another red-coloured car.

At least five police teams have been deployed to locate the vehicle, while neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Police have been alerted to maintain heightened vigilance.

The Special Cell has detained a Faridabad-based car dealer, Amit, owner of Royal Car Plaza, for allegedly facilitating the sale of the Hyundai i20 used in the blast. He was detained late Monday night with the help of Faridabad Police.

"Amit is being questioned. The investigation team is tracing the entire chain of ownership of the Hyundai i20 and determining how it reached the suspect's hands. We are verifying who brought the vehicle to his showroom and through whom Dr Umar Nabi came in contact with him," a source said.

Nabi, an assistant professor at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, is believed to have been driving the car when the blast occurred near the historic Red Fort.

Following the incident, the Delhi Police has launched an extensive verification drive across all used-car dealerships in and around the city.

All Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) have been directed to hold meetings with dealers and instruct Station House Officers (SHOs) to verify recent sale and purchase records.

"Dealers were advised to maintain proper sale-purchase records and verify buyer credentials such as Aadhaar, driving licence and address proofs before handing over any vehicle. They were also encouraged to immediately report any suspicious buyers or transactions to the police," said the police officer.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the LNJP Hospital on Wednesday to meet the injured.

"Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. Praying for everyone's quick recovery. Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice!" Modi said in a social media post.

Upon landing from Bhutan, the prime minister went straight to the hospital to meet those injured after the blast, officials said.

There was heavy security deployment in and around the hospital where the injured are undergoing treatment.

