Red Fort blast: Delhi Court remands three doctors, preacher for 10 days judicial custody

New Delhi, Nov 29: A Delhi court on Saturday remanded three doctors and a preacher—arrested in connection with the Red Fort blast—to 10 days of judicial custody.

The four accused, Muzammil Ganaie, Adeel Rather, Shaheena Saeed, and Maulvi Irfan Ahmed Wagay, were produced before Principal and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna, who ordered their judicial remand.

With these arrests, the NIA has now taken seven individuals into custody in the case, which is tied to a “white-collar” terror module earlier uncovered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"The agency continues to pursue various leads in connection with the suicide bombing, and has been conducting searches across states in coordination with the respective police forces in a bid to identify and track others involved in the gruesome attack," the NIA said in a statement.

Dr Umar-un-Nabi, who was driving the explosives-laden i20 car that detonated outside the Red Fort, had allegedly bought the car in Ali's name. Wani was arrested after it emerged that Umar had been trying to "brainwash" him to becoming a suicide bomber, officials said. He was not persuaded but is alleged to have agreed to participate as an overground worker for the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

It may be mentioned that the sophisticated terror module spearheaded by a group of doctors had been actively scouting for a suicide bomber since last year, with Umar being the alleged key planner.

Officials said Adeel's interrogation pointed to Umar being a "hardcore radical" who insisted that a suicide bomber was essential for their operations. Following this, Srinagar police sent a team to Qazigund in south Kashmir and detained Wani.

Wani allegedly admitted during his questioning that he had met the "doctor module" in October last year at a mosque in Kulgam, Kashmir, the officials said.





PTI