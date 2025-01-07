Record breaking weather extremes in 2024: Floods, droughts, and cyclones

Guwahati, Jan 7: A new report reveals that the weather extremes of 2024 are significantly disrupting global water systems, leading to devastating floods, prolonged droughts, and severe cyclones. The year saw record levels of precipitation in India, along with several countries in West Africa and Europe.

The research, conducted by an international team led by the Australian National University (ANU), attributes these intensifying weather events to global warming, primarily driven by fossil fuel emissions. According to the team, rising temperatures have amplified the intensity of monsoons, cyclones, and other storm systems worldwide.

"2024 stands as a year marked by extremes, but it’s part of a larger, ongoing trend of more intense floods, longer droughts, and record-breaking weather events," said Professor Albert van Dijk, lead author and expert in water science and management at ANU.

The report also highlights that nearly half of the global population—approximately 4 billion people—across 111 countries, have faced their warmest year on record.

The research shows that the increase in sea surface temperatures has worsened tropical cyclones and droughts, particularly in regions like the Amazon Basin and southern Africa. Moreover, global warming contributed to heavier rainfall and slower-moving storms, resulting in devastating flash floods in Europe, Asia, and Brazil.

Air temperatures over land were found to be 1.2°C higher than at the start of the century, and about 2.2°C warmer than pre-industrial times. The data was gathered from a combination of ground-based stations and satellites.

Among the most catastrophic water-related events, flash floods, river floods, droughts, and tropical cyclones were responsible for over 8,700 deaths, the displacement of 40 million people, and economic losses exceeding $550 billion.

In India, landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad district were especially destructive, claiming 375 lives, displacing 10,000 people, and causing an estimated $140 million in damage. These landslides are part of a broader trend in the Western Ghats, aligning with climate models predicting more frequent and intense rainfall due to global warming.

Bangladesh experienced severe flooding in August due to heavy monsoon rains and dam releases, affecting over 5.8 million people and destroying at least 1 million tonnes of rice. Other countries, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Brazil, also faced heavy rainfall events with significant consequences.

The frequency of extreme rainfall events in 2024 was significantly higher. Record-high monthly rainfall occurred 27% more often than at the start of the century, while daily rainfall records were broken 52% more frequently. At the same time, record-low rainfall events increased by 38%, indicating worsening extremes on both ends of the spectrum.

Meanwhile, the Amazon Basin and parts of southern Africa endured crippling droughts.

The researchers stress the urgent need to prepare for and adapt to such severe weather events in the future. "This could involve stronger flood defenses, drought-resilient food production, more reliable water supplies, and enhanced early warning systems," Professor van Dijk concluded.