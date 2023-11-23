‘Ready to present facts’ says Patanjali accepting SC’s ruling

Guwahati, Nov 23: Following the stern warning by the Supreme Court, Patanjali on Wednesday refuted the claims of ‘misleading’ advertisements saying they are ready to present all the facts and evidence before the top court and media.

In a press release issued to The Assam Tribune, the company said that their products have made thousands of people free from several diseases including BP, sugar, thyroid, asthma, arthritis, obesity, liver and kidney failure, and cancer adding that, “We have database with more than one crore people, with real world evidence, preclinical and clinical evidence.”

Upholding their claims, Patanjali emphasised that they are not spreading any false propaganda. The firm said, “We have the world’s best research center on ayurveda, Patanjali Research Foundation, for research on traditional treatment and sanatan knowledge tradition where hundreds of world renowned scientists are conducting research, and by following more than 3,000 research protocols and around 500 research papers have been published in the world's highly reputed research journals.”

Further lashing out at a few sections of the doctors of the medical sector opposing yoga, ayurveda and naturopathy, Patanjali in the statement said, “It is true that diseases can be controlled with synthetic medicines but cannot be cured. But this problem of allopathy is not a problem for Yoga-Ayurveda. In the medical field, we have seen many modern practitioners those who are committing medical crimes by installing fake pacemakers, stealing kidneys, taking unnecessary medicines and conducting tests indiscriminately as medical mafia/drug mafia, we have fought against them.”

Meanwhile, the company also stated they have respect for the good doctors in medical science and those who provide life-saving drugs, emergency treatment and necessary surgeries and will keep on doing so adding that, “The advanced treatment from Allopathy which we have received from Maharishi Charak, Maharishi Sushruta and Maharishi Dhanvantari of Vedas and Ayurveda, Patanjali, we are taking it forward scientifically and authentically, not for the sake of business, but in the spirit of treatment and beneficence and will continue to do so.”

Stating these, the company said they do not have any objections if the apex court imposes a fine of crores if they are found guilty of making ‘misleading’ claims on their products.