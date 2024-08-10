Rave party busted at Noida’s high-rise society, over 40 students detained in drunken state

Noida, Aug 10: A high-profile rave party being held in a high-rise apartment in Noida late on Friday night was busted after residents called the police. The incident came to light when someone threw a liquor bottle from the 19th floor of the Supernova Building in Sector 94. The incident caused a stir among the society's residents, who called the police.

Residents of the society told the police that young men and women were partying inside the flat and they accused them of using drugs. When the Noida police raided the flat everyone was shocked to see the number of people inside and the scale of the party. More than 24 youngsters were in the flat when the police conducted the raid and many of the young people were found drinking alcohol.

Some videos from the party are going viral where, one student mentioned that he was from Amity University, Noida, and another said he was from Manipal University, Jaipur. The police said that the students were aged between 19 and 21.

During the investigation the police came upon a video message about the party that had been circulated hours before the event inviting other youngsters to join the house party that was “going to be an exciting event.”



The invitation urged people to join the party on August 9 at 6 P.M. to make “unforgettable memories.” That video also stated that entry after 8 P.M. would not be allowed and the all-inclusive pass cost Rs. 500 for women, Rs. 800 for couples, and Rs. 1,000 for stag males.

According to a statement from the police officers involved in the raid on the flat, the party was illegal as money was being charged and a total of 40 people, including five main suspects, have been charged. The Sector 126 police detained 35 people on Friday night after the raid.