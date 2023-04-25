Ratan Tata conferred Australia’s highest civilian award

Guwahati, Apr 25: Ratan Tata has been awarded the Order of Australia (AO) honour -- the highest civil honour in the country -- for his longstanding commitment to Indo-Australian ties specifically in the areas of trade, investment, and philanthropy.

This information has been tweeted by Australia's ambassador (ambassador) Barry O'Farrell. O'Farrell has shared some photos with Ratan Tata on Twitter. In one of these photos, he is seen honouring Ratan Tata with the award.

"Ratan Tata is a titan of biz, industry and philanthropy not just in India, but his contributions have also made a significant impact in Australia," O’Farrell tweeted. "Delighted to confer Order of Australia (AO) honour to Ratan Tata in recognition of his longstanding commitment to the Australian and Indian relationship," he wrote.





The 85-year-old has been a vocal supporter of the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, which was finalised in 2022. He has extended his assistance to visiting business and government dignitaries in India, thereby strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

Ratan Tata has been appointed as an Honorary Officer in the General Division of the Order of Australia for his contributions to the Australia-India bilateral relationship.