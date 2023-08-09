Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Don 3’

Guwahati, August 9: Ranveer Singh will be replacing Shah Rukh Khan as the new Don, who is once again the target of ‘11 mulkon ki police’.

The first look of Ranveer Singh was revealed in a teaser released by the Excel Entertainment on Wednesday.

Sharing the teaser, Farhan wrote, “A New Era Begins #Don3.” He also tagged Pushkar Gayatri in his tweet but the film will be directed by Farhan himself.

At the start of the teaser video, Ranveer Singh is shown seated in a high-rise building with his back facing the camera. He lights up a cigarette, introduces himself as Don, and then turns to face the camera. In the video, Singh can be seen wearing a leather jacket and boots.

Don' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Later, its sequel was released in 2011 and was declared a hit.