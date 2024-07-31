Ramen Deka takes oath as Chhattisgarh Governor

Guwahati, Jul 31: The former Lok Sabha member from Assam, Ramen Deka on Wednesday took the oath of office as the 10th Governor of Chhattisgarh during a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.

Chhattisgarh High Court Chief Ramesh Sinha administered the oath of office and secrecy to Deka.



Several dignitaries, including Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Assembly Speaker Raman Singh, state ministers, and former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, were present during the oath-taking ceremony.

The 70-year-old was selected as a member of Parliament twice, in 2009 and 2014.



