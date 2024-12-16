Rajya Sabha to hold discussion on Constitution from today

New Delhi, Dec 16: After a fiery debate over the Constitution in the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha is set to discuss the topic on Monday and Tuesday. As per the list of business of the Upper House, there will be a “discussion on the glorious journey of the 75 years of the Constitution of India”. Before the discussion begins, an obituary reference will be made on the passing away of ex-Member Shreegopal Vyas, papers will be laid on the table by eight ministers, and various Standing Committees will also submit their reports.

The debate in the Rajya Sabha comes amid escalating tensions over a no-confidence motion filed by the Congress led opposition against Vice President and House Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Last week, the Upper House saw uproar and adjournments over the no trust motion against Dhankhar. The opposition's motion accuses him of biased conduct.

The Rajya Sabha debate on the Constitution comes after a two day discussion in the Lok Sabha. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiated the two-day debate with a focus on its historical significance and role in shaping the nation’s governance and global standing. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in her maiden speech in Parliament, said the BJP would have changed the Constitution had it not been for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi made references to Veer Savarkar which were objected to by the BJP members.

The highlight of the two-day discussion in the Lower House was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech. He said the Constitutional amendments brought by his government weren’t done to tighten grip on power, in contrast with the Congress. He said the Nehru-Gandhi family had made a habit of amending the Constitution as it suited their interests, starting with the country’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru.

PM Modi also outlined 11 resolutions for the country's future. He said, "After being inspired by the inherent spirit of the Constitution, I want to present 11 resolutions in front of the Parliament for the future of the country."