85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

Rajnath Singh tests positive for COVID-19

By PTI
Rajnath Singh tests positive for COVID-19
X

Photo: PTI

  • whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • koo

New Delhi, Apr 20: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday.

The minister is currently under home quarantine with mild symptoms, they said.

A team of doctors examined him and advised him rest, the defence ministry said.

He was scheduled to attend the Indian Air Force Commanders' Conference in Delhi on Thursday, but had to skip it after testing positive for the virus, it said.

PTI


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Rajnath Singh tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi, Apr 20: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday.

The minister is currently under home quarantine with mild symptoms, they said.

A team of doctors examined him and advised him rest, the defence ministry said.

He was scheduled to attend the Indian Air Force Commanders' Conference in Delhi on Thursday, but had to skip it after testing positive for the virus, it said.

PTI


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X