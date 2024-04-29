Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani file nominations for LS polls

Guwahati, April 29: Union Ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani filed nominations for Lok Sabha elections on Monday.

According to reports, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh filed nomination from the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to the collectorate to file the nomination paper.

It is learned that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee also represented the Lukhnow seat in the past.

Meanwhile, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani filed nomination papers from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat. She was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other leaders.

It may be mentioned that Amethi and Lucknow are scheduled to go to the polls in the fifth phase on May 20.