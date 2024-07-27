Rajnath Singh assured to set up country's third defence corridor in Assam: CM Sarma

Guwahati, July 26: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in response to the state's proposal, assured setting up the country's third defence corridor in his state. The Chief Minister said that India has two notified defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and the proposed corridor in Assam is expected to significantly boost the state's economy.

"We're aiming to bring the third one defence corridor in Assam. Along with semiconductors, we'll establish Assam as a hub to manufacture aircraft, helicopters, missiles and other weapons systems," Sarma, who met Rajnath Singh during his recent visit to Delhi, told the media here. The proposal for setting up the defence corridor is under advanced consideration, but it may take some time due to its sensitivity, the Assam CM said.

Expressing his satisfaction over Union Budget 2024-25 presented in the Lok Sabha by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23, Sarma said for the first time the Central Budget acknowledged that Assam's floods are caused by water from outside the country. He said that the Centre has announced its readiness to provide comprehensive support to address this challenge.

Sarma, during his visit to the national capital, also met Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed funding for a satellite township near Guwahati, the expansion of the Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corporation in Namrup, and the commissioning of its fourth unit. He said that the expansion of Bongaigaon refinery and Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Ltd (BCPL) in Lepatkata was also discussed.

Sarma, referring to his meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, said that he had requested the Minister to launch a special train service from Guwahati for pilgrims to Ram Mandir. "Assam plans to send one lakh pilgrims to Ayodhya," he said.

Referring to the report of the Economic Survey, presented in the Parliament on July 22 by the Union Finance Minister, the Chief Minister claimed that Assam has emerged as one of the top five fastest-growing states in the country with the state's economy growing by 13.9 per cent at the end of the last fiscal. "The Economic Survey report mentioned that Assam's GSDP growth touched 13.9 per cent at the end of the last fiscal.

"Our economy grew by 13.9 per cent. In 2021, the state's bank deposits were at Rs 1.71 lakh crore, which surged to Rs 2.24 lakh crore by 2023-24. This 30 per cent increase in bank deposits over three years is a significant economic indicator," he said.



Noting that in 2021, banks in Assam disbursed loans worth Rs 80,871 crore and this figure rose to Rs 1.27 lakh crore in 2024, reflecting robust economic activity, he said that the state's credit-deposit ratio has now increased to 58 per cent, indicating a healthier financial environment.



The unemployment rate of the state has also reduced from 8 per cent in 2022-23 to 6.1 per cent in 2023-24. The state's labour participation rate has also gone up from 36.5 per cent in 2022 to 40.9 per cent at the end of the 2023-24 fiscal, Sarma said.



Regarding the release of funds by the Centre to meet the problems related to flood, the Chief Minister said that last year, the Centre allocated Rs 4,800 crore fund for flood management programmes.