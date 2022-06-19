Rajnath meets service chiefs for 2nd day amid Agnipath protests

New Delhi, June 19: As the agitation over the Central government's Agnipath recruitment scheme continues across the nation, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting with the service chiefs for the second straight day at his residence.

According to a source, all three service chiefs attended the meeting .

On Saturday, the Defence Minister held a meeting with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Navy Chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari. After the meeting, Rajnath Singh announced that the government will reserve 10 per cent jobs in the Defence Ministry for Agniveers.

Similarly, the Union home ministry has also announced a ten per cent quota in the Central Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) and the Assam Rifles.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force on Sunday morning released the details of the Agnipath recruitment scheme. The process for the recruitment will begin from June 24. The IAF document lists the eligibility, educational qualification, medical standards, assessment, leave, remuneration, life insurance cover, etc., among many other factors.

The Department of Military Affairs Additional Secretary Lt. General Anil Puri will also address a media briefing later in the day on the issue of Agniveer recruitment scheme.