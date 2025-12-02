Rajasthan sees cold wave; several cities record temps under 10°C

Jaipur, Dec 2: A fresh spell of cold winds has begun sweeping across Rajasthan, marking the onset of severe winter conditions.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave alert for Jhalawar, Sawai Madhopur, and Churu districts, starting Wednesday.

According to the weather office, temperatures in the Shekhawati region are likely to dip further, reaching as low as 4–5 degrees Celsius between December 2 and 4.

According to the weather office, night temperatures may drop by 3 and 4 degrees Celsius in the coming days, triggering intense cold across northern and eastern parts of the state.

Night temperature has been registered below 10 degrees Celsius in 10 cities.

On Monday, minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius were recorded in several cities, including Alwar: 8 degrees Celsius, Pilani: 7.2 degrees Celsius, Sikar: 8.5 degrees Celsius, Churu: 7.4 degrees Celsius, Sri Ganganagar 7.8 degrees Celsius, Nagaur 8.8 degrees Celsius, Fatehpur 6.5 degrees Celsius, Dausa: 9.4 degrees Celcius, Lunkaransar: 4.7 degrees Celsius and Jhunjhunu: 9.3 degrees Celsius and Pilani was 10.4 degrees Celcius.

A new Western Disturbance is expected to become active over the Himalayan region, which may cause a sharp temperature drop across North India, including Rajasthan.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts for December 3 and 4, predicting cold wave conditions and a further drop in temperatures.

Meteorologists predict that the impact will increase after December 5, leading to significantly colder nights.

Experts indicate that this winter may be longer and harsher than usual, with minimum temperatures remaining below the seasonal average from December to February.

The Rajasthan Weather Department has advised farmers, vulnerable populations, and residents to take precautions against biting cold conditions.

People were seen wrapped in winter wear to protect themselves from bone-chilling cold conditions.

On Sunday, several regions registered a drop in night temperatures by 1-3 degrees Celsius.

Last year, many people lost their lives due to the intense cold in the country.

