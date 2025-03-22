'Rajasthan Fighters of Democracy Honour Bill' passed in Assembly

Jaipur, March 22: The Rajasthan Fighters of Democracy Honour Bill 2024 was passed by voice vote in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday (March 21) after an intense debate. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel emphasised that while India is recognised as the mother of democracy, the Emergency period (June 25, 1975 March 21, 1977) marked a dark chapter.

During this time, fundamental freedoms were curtailed, and even judicial independence was restricted. However, democracy fighters resisted authoritarian rule and played a crucial role in reviving democratic values. The government remains committed to honoring these fighters and their families, the Minister said. With the passing of the The Rajasthan Fighters of Democracy Honour Bill 2024, future governments will no longer be able to stop pensions and facilities through administrative orders alone. Only those who were imprisoned for at least 30 days during the Emergency (June 25, 1975 March 21, 1977) will be eligible for these benefits.

In the event of a democracy fighter’s death, their spouse will continue to receive the pension. The government has allocated a budget of Rs 40 crore for the pension and facilities of democracy fighters, as stated in the Bill. The next step involves formulating rules, which may introduce new provisions. Those who were jailed for political or social reasons during the Emergency are officially recognised as democracy fighters. Upon their death, their spouse must apply for the pension within 90 days to continue receiving benefits. With this bill, democracy fighters' pensions now have a legal foundation, preventing future governments from halting payments through administrative decisions.

If any government seeks to discontinue these benefits, it must introduce a new bill in the Assembly and amend the law before making any changes. Patel highlighted that the previous government repealed the Rajasthan Loktantra Senani Samman Nidhi Rules, 2008 in 2019. However, the current government reinstated these rules on March 14, 2024, effective January 1, 2024. Currently, Rajasthan has 921 democracy fighters and 219 dependents (spouses of deceased fighters), totaling 1,140 beneficiaries.

The bill provisions a Rs 20,000 monthly pension for democracy fighters and their dependents, along with Rs 4,000 monthly medical assistance. He stressed that honoring those who risked imprisonment to safeguard democracy is the government's moral duty. While responding to the discussion, Patel outlined the eligibility criteria for receiving benefits. Rajasthan residents who actively fought for democracy and were imprisoned under MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act), the Defence of India Act (1971), or the Code of Criminal Procedure will receive an honorarium, medical assistance, and free transport facilities.

Additionally, they will be officially invited to national festivals by the District Magistrate, and in the event of their death, their spouses will continue receiving honorarium and medical aid for life. He concluded that the Rajasthan government has introduced this bill to support and recognise those who endured hardships while defending democracy.