Rajasthan bus fire kills 20, injures 16; PM announces Rs 2L ex gratia for next of kin

Jaisalmer, Oct 14: Twenty people were burnt alive and 16 were critically injured in Rajasthan when a private bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur suddenly went up in flames on Tuesday afternoon.

The bus, reportedly carrying 57 passengers, left Jaisalmer around 3 pm. While it was traversing the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur highway, smoke began emanating from the vehicle's rear portion.

Noticing it, the driver stopped the bus, but it got engulfed in flames within moments, the police said.

Locals and passers-by rushed to the spot and assisted in the rescue efforts. Army personnel also assisted in the operation.

Fire tenders and police were informed, and the injured passengers were taken to Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer for treatment.

Police said 16 critically injured passengers have been referred to a hospital in Jodhpur.

"Nineteen passengers died in the bus and one succumbed to burn injuries on the way to Jodhpur," said BJP MLA from Pokaran Pratap Puri, adding that the bus caught fire 10 minutes after leaving Jaisalmer.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reached Jaisalmer and was briefed by the officers.

Sharma said officials have been instructed to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and all possible assistance to the affected people.

"The incident of a bus catching fire in Jaisalmer is extremely heart-wrenching. I express deep condolences to those affected by this tragic accident. Directions have been given to officials concerned for the proper treatment of the injured and to extend every possible help to the victims," he posted on social media.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the deaths and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

"Distressed by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," he said.

Following the accident, the district administration issued an appeal for information to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

The bodies will be handed over to family members after DNA matching, officials said.

