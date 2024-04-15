Rajasthan: 7 members of family, including kids, burnt alive in car-truck collision

Guwahati, April 15: In a tragic incident, seven members of a family were burned alive when the car in which they were travelling caught fire after crashing into a truck in Rajasthan’s Sikar district on Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, the family hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut was en route to Hisar from Salasar Balaji Temple when the car collided with a truck.

The deceased included two children and three women.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (Fatehpur Circle) Rampratap Bishnoi said, “Near Arshiwad Pulia, the car crashed into a moving truck from behind, after which it caught fire. Seven people, including three women and two children, in the car were killed.”

According to the police, the accident took place when the driver of the car was trying to overtake the truck, however, when the driver saw another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, it hit the truck to avert an accident. Unfortunately, the LPG kit in the car burst into flames.

Meanwhile, the passengers of the car could not open the doors due to the fire and were burned alive, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Neelam Goyal (55), her son Ashutosh Goyal (35), Manju Bindal (58), her son Hardik Bindal (37), his wife Swati Bindal (32), their daughters Diksha (7), and Swati (4).