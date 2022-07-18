Rainfall activity likely to increase in Northwest and Northeast part of India

Guwahati, July 18: In its latest weather briefing, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted thunderstorm and rainfall bouts for several states from 18 to 21 July.

IMD has stated that the depression over Northeast Arabian Sea off Saurashtra and Kutch coast is moving in the northwest direction. It has also added that rainfall activity is likely to increase over the Northeastern States & Sub-Himalayan West Bengal from July 18 and northwest India from July 19 for the next 3-4 days.

The weather department has also put the district of Vidarbha and the state of Arunachal Pradesh on an Orange alert as heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Vidarbha is likely today.

Widespread light/moderate rainfall with heavy falls very likely to occur over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 5 days.

Isolated very heavy falls are also likely to occur over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 18th & 19th July, 2022, stated IMD.

Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand during next 3 days

As per reports, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.







