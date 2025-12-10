Rail accidents down from 135 in 2014-15 to 10 in 2025-26, Vaishnaw tells LS

New Delhi, Dec 10: There has been a sharp decline in accidents on Indian Railways, with the number of “consequential train accidents” dropping from 135 in 2014-15 to 31 in 2024-25, and further to just 10 in 2025-26 till November, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Parliament on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the Minister said that during the decade between 2004 and 2014, a total of 1,711 consequential train accidents were recorded, making it an average of 171 per year.

This has now reduced dramatically to 31 in 2024-25 and 10 in the current financial year up to November 2025, the reply said.

Highlighting another key safety indicator, Vaishnaw noted that Accidents Per Million Train Kilometre (APMTKM) has declined from 0.11 in 2014-15 to 0.03 in 2024-25, which is an improvement of nearly 73%.

The Minister attributed the improved safety record to a significant increase in investment and the adoption of modern technology.

The budgetary outlay for safety-related activities has been enhanced nearly three-fold, from Rs 39,463 crore in 2014-15 to over Rs 1.16 lakh crore in 2025-26.

As part of infrastructure upgrades, electrical and electronic interlocking systems with centralised operation of points and signals have been installed at 6,656 stations up to October 31, 2025.

The Minister further said that the high-tech "Kavach" safety system, adopted in July 2020, has played a major role in reducing accidents.

The latest version of Kavach has been commissioned on the Palwal–Mathura–Kota–Nagda section (633 route kilometres) on the Delhi–Mumbai route and the Howrah–Bardhaman section (105 route kilometres) on the Delhi–Howrah route.

Its implementation is being extended across remaining sections of these routes and over 15,512 route kilometres covering all major corridors.

Interlocking of level crossing gates has also been completed at 10,098 level crossings to enhance safety, the reply further added.

Complete track circuiting for verification of track occupancy by electrical means has also been implemented at 6,661 stations till October-end.

To improve crew alertness, all locomotives have been equipped with Vigilance Control Devices (VCD). Retro-reflective sigma boards have been installed on OHE masts to warn drivers of upcoming signals during poor visibility, especially in foggy conditions.

Additionally, GPS-based Fog Safety Devices have been provided in fog-prone areas to help loco pilots locate signals and level crossing gates accurately.

Modernisation of track infrastructure is also underway with the use of high tensile strength rails, prestressed concrete sleepers and elastic fastenings. Increased mechanisation of track-laying through advanced machines has helped minimise human error.

The supply of 130-metre and 260-metre long rail panels is being maximised to reduce joint welding and improve track safety.

Regular ultrasonic flaw detection testing, reduced use of alumino-thermic welding, adoption of superior rail welding technology, continuous monitoring of track geometry, routine patrolling, and periodic inspections are also being carried out to prevent accidents.

A web-based online monitoring system for track assets and maintenance planning has further strengthened preventive safety mechanisms.

Together, these measures have significantly improved the safety record of Indian Railways, leading to the sharp fall in train accidents across the network, Vaishnaw said.

IANS