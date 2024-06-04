Rahul Gandhi wins Congress bastion Raebareli

Guwahati, June 4: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi registered a significant victory in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli, maintaining his family’s stronghold in the constituency.

The election results revealed that Gandhi defeated BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh by over three lakh votes, surpassing his mother Sonia Gandhi’s 2019 victory margin.

As per the Election Commission of India, Gandhi received 6,87,649 votes, while Singh garnered 2,97,619 votes.

Notably, in addition to his triumph in Raebareli, Gandhi also retained his seat in Kerala’s Wayanad. Despite the notable win in Wayanad, Gandhi’s victory margin was larger in Raebareli.

In Wayanad, Gandhi received 6,47,445 votes, defeating his nearest rival, the Communist Party of India’s (CPI) Annie Raja, who garnered 2,83,023 votes.