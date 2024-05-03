Rahul Gandhi to contest LS polls from Rae Bareli, Kishori Lal Sharma to contest from Amethi

Guwahati, May 3: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to run for the Lok Sabha seat in Rae Bareli, previously held by his mother, Sonia Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Kishori Lal Sharma, closely associated with the Gandhi family, will contest from Amethi, as stated in a party announcement on Friday.

Sharma played a pivotal role in overseeing these constituencies in the absence of the Gandhis. Both Rahul and Sharma are scheduled to submit their nomination papers on Friday, the final day for nominations. Sonia Gandhi, along with Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will be present in Rae Bareli during the nomination process.



Notably, Sonia Gandhi, who recently held the Raebareli MP position, opted out of contesting this time, prompting speculation about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's potential candidature in this Congress stronghold. However, the party confirmed on Friday that Rahul will compete against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Dinesh Pratap Singh in Rae Bareli, putting an end to the ongoing speculation.