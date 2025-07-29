Rahul Gandhi slams govt in Lok Sabha, questions political will behind Op Sindoor

New Delhi, Jul 29: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the government in Lok Sabha, alleging a lack of political will behind Operation Sindoor and accusing it of compromising operational secrecy by sharing sensitive details with Pakistan.

Citing Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s earlier statement in the House, Gandhi questioned the government's intent during the military response to the recent attack. “The Defence Minister said Operation Sindoor began at 1:05 AM and by 1:35 AM, India had already informed Pakistan that we had struck non-military targets and did not wish to escalate. These are not my words—they are his.,” Gandhi said.

He criticised the government for allegedly restricting the armed forces during the operation. “If you want to use the Indian armed forces effectively, you need 100 per cent political will. You must give them full freedom of operation,” he said.

Gandhi claimed the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) was instructed to request a ceasefire just 30 minutes into the operation. He accused the government of sending mixed signals—launching strikes while simultaneously assuring Pakistan that military targets would not be hit.

“You told Pakistan that we don’t want to fight. That is not strategic restraint; that’s surrender,” he said.

The Congress leader also blamed political directives for the reported loss of Indian aircraft, alleging that the government’s decision not to target Pakistan’s military and air defence infrastructure tied the hands of Indian pilots.

Quoting India’s defence attaché in Indonesia, Gandhi further alleged that pilots were explicitly told not to engage enemy air defence systems.

Referring to Indira Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi said, "Indira Gandhi told General Manekshaw to take as much time as you need, whether it's six months or a year, because you should have the freedom to act and maneuver. One lakh Pakistani soldiers surrendered and a new country was formed."

- PTI