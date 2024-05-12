Rahul Gandhi accepts invitation for public debate with PM Modi

Guwahati, May 12: Amid the Lok Sabha elections, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accepted an invitation for a public debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to reports, former Judges Madan B. Lokur and Ajit P. Shah and senior journalist N. Ram wrote a letter inviting Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi for a public debate on Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Accepting the invitation, Gandhi said, “We agree that such a debate will help people understand our respective vision and enable them to make an informed choice. It is also critical to put to rest any unsubstantiated allegations attributed to our respective parties. As the principal parties fighting the election, the public deserves to hear from their leaders directly. Accordingly, either myself or the Congress President would be pleased to participate in such a debate.”

“Please do let us know if and when the Prime Minister agrees to participate, following which we can discuss the details and format of the debate,” he added.

Earlier, in the letter, the former judges and senior journalist said, “We believe that citizens would hugely benefit by hearing directly from our political leaders through a public debate on a non partisan and non commercial platform. It would be ideal if the public heard not just the questions of each side, but also the responses. We are of the view that this would help to strengthen our democratic process immensely.”

Justice (Rtd.) Madan B. Lokur is a former judge of the Supreme Court, Justice (Rtd.) Ajit P. Shah is a former chief justice of the Delhi High Court and N. Ram is the former editor-in-chief of The Hindu.