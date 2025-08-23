Radical groups in focus as India, Bangladesh border chiefs meet in Dhaka on August 25

New Delhi, Aug 23: India will raise the issue of increasing anti-India activities by radical organisations from Bangladesh soil during the 56th director general level border coordination conference between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) scheduled to take place from August 25 to 28 in Dhaka.

BSF director general Daljit Singh Chawdhary will meet the BGB delegation led by director general Maj Gen Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui.

According to an official, the BSF delegation will discuss issues like prevention of attack and assault on BSF personnel and Indian civilians by Bangladesh-based miscreants and nationals, and trans-border crimes, among other issues.

The Indian delegation will also discuss construction of single row fence, action against Indian insurgent groups in Bangladesh, issues related to border infrastructure, joint efforts for effective implementation of Coordinated Border Management Plan, confidence building measures and other issues, the official added.

The meeting comes at a time when Islamic fundamentalists in Bangladesh have increased their activities to create terror in India especially in the Northeastern states.

Reports compiled by India’s security agencies following the Pahalgam terror attack pointed out the Hamas connection with Pakistan and Bangladesh. Coordinated by Pakistan’s ISI, several Hamas leaders visited Bangladesh on October 7 last year. As per information, the Hamas leaders were taken to Dhaka by the ISI to promote jihadist ideology in India’s Northeast. They also attended a few meetings in Bangladesh.

“Taking the help of Hamas and state actors from Bangladesh, the ISI is desperately trying to create unrest in India’s Northeast,” a senior official from the security establishment told The Assam Tribune in New Delhi.

The event was organised by Al Markazul Islami, a group with historical links to al-Qaeda through its founder Mufti Shahidul Islam, who had a long history in Islamist militancy. Attendees included top Hamas leaders Sheikh Khaled Quddumi, Khaled Mishal and Pakistani Islamist figures Mufti Taqi Usmani, Maulana Fazlur Rahman.

Some of the proscribed terrorist and extremist groups operating in Bangladesh include Harkat-ul-Jihad-al Islami Bangladesh (HuJI-B), Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Islami Chhatra Shibir (ICS), Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

In the past, security forces in India have arrested several members of HuJI-B, JMB and ABT from different places of West Bengal, Assam and other states.





By

A correspondent