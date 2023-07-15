PVR reduces price of food, beverages after popcorn bill goes viral

Guwahati, July 15: Watching your favourite movie with a tub of popcorn has always been a part of tradition. However, the exorbitant price of snacks and beverages often renders one to compromise with unquestionably the finest accompaniment at multiplexes.

Recently, this dilemma of movie goers gained prominence after a journalist shared his bill on social media. The post ignited a debate on the exorbitant prices charged for an average-sized popcorn and beverage at a cinema hall.

It all started earlier this month when a journalist uploaded a picture of his receipt from PVR Noida, which showed that he had ordered a tub of regular-sized cheddar popcorn and a Pepsi to go with it. He claimed that the price of these snacks is nearly equal to the cost of a yearly subscription for Amazon Prime.

“Rs 460 for 55 gm of cheese popcorn, Rs 360 for 600 ml of Pepsi. Total Rs 820 at @_PVRCinemas Noida. That’s almost equal to annual subscription of @PrimeVideoIN. No wonder people don’t go to cinemas anymore. Movie watching with family has just become unaffordable,” wrote the journalist on social media.

Resonating with his claims people shared similar concerns. Meanwhile, after facing a backlash on social media, PVR announced a significant decrease in its food and beverage prices served at the chain of multiplexes and PVR-INOX cinemas.

The Indian multiplex giant announced two offers, "PVR has introduced two food combos starting from Rs 99 from Monday to Thursday between 9 am and 6 pm, while on weekends it has offered "bottomless popcorn" with "unlimited refills" and "bottomless Pepsi", the company said.





We at PVR believe that every opinion matters and it must be respected. We have this update for you and for every moviegoer in India #PVRHeardYou https://t.co/rrBL3xFUJs pic.twitter.com/PsOvxxqAaj — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) July 12, 2023



