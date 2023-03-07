PVR launches Lucknow's biggest 11-screen cinema post merger with Inox

New Delhi, March 7: After merging with INOX Leisure Limited, PVR Limited announced the opening of Lucknow's largest cinema in Lulu Mall, the biggest shopping center in the city. The 11-screen Superplex will increase the company's presence in Uttar Pradesh, where it will have 158 screens spread across 32 properties, and consolidate its influence in North India, where it will have 438 screens spread across 100 properties.

The 11-Screen Superplex, which is situated in the Amar Shaheed Path neighbourhood of Lucknow, the state capital, is built in a modern style that exudes opulence, glitz, and exuberance. The most technologically sophisticated theater in the city features the multi-sensory 4DX format, premium large-screen format P(XL), two Auditoriums of PVR's luxury format, LUXE, as well as seven Auditoriums with last-row recliners.

The Superplex, which can accommodate 1841 people, is outfitted with the finest theatrical technology to provide an enhanced and immersive cinematic experience. Included in this are the SP4K Laser projectors, which offer REAL D 3D digital stereoscopic projection, cutting-edge Dolby Atmos surround sound, and ultra-high resolution, sharp, and bright pictures.

Commenting on the announcement, Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR Limited, said, "We are delighted to partner again with The LuLu Group to announce the opening of our 11-screen Superplex in Lucknow which marks the 100th property in North under the combined portfolio of the PVR and INOX. As a leading multiplex player offering multiple choices of the best cinema formats in the country, we are confident that this new cinema will become not only the must-visit out-of-home entertainment destination for the people of Lucknow but also for the neighbouring cities and international travellers."

With its network of expressways, industrial corridors, international airports, and centers of academic and medical expertise, Uttar Pradesh, the country's center, is emerging as a major economic force. The state has contributed significantly to the development of Indian cinema by producing a number of well-known film producers, directors, artists, lyricists, singers, and screenwriters. With an emphasis on cinema that is content-driven, Uttar Pradesh is also a potential location for films.

Commenting on the launch, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR Limited, said, "We are truly elated to launch our biggest property in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, the most populated state in India and one of India's fast growing economies. Leveraging on the immense potential of the state aided by proactive governance, it offers one of the most promising destinations for expansion of multiplexes. We are excited to expand our presence in the state with a world-class cinema."

With this opening, the merged entity has strengthened its growth momentum and has opened 143 screens across 26 properties in 21 cities in this fiscal