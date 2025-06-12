Puri Jagannath Temple's servitor murdered, one arrested

Bhubaneswar, June 12: A shocking incident has rocked the temple town of Puri, where an 80-year-old senior servitor of the Jagannath Temple, Jagannath Dixit, was allegedly murdered under mysterious circumstances.

The incident took place in the Gudia Sahi area under Puri Town Police limits on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased, a respected servitor from Mahasuar Sahi, had reportedly visited the Jagannath Temple on Wednesday for his daily religious duties.

The deceased's nephew, Bhimsen Dixit, stated, “My uncle had gone to the temple to offer his daily service to the deities on Wednesday. After returning home, this unfortunate incident occurred. We still don’t know who is behind this and why.”

According to police sources, his body was discovered near Rabeni Square in Gudia Sahi.

Sources said the body was discovered near Rabeni Square in Goudia Sahi. CCTV footage shows a person abandoning the body near the house of Naran Patjoshi, a resident of the same locality. Jagannath Dixit had allegedly gone to Patjoshi's residence to demand repayment of some money, and a quarrel reportedly broke out, which is suspected to have led to the murder.

The police later seized the body and launched an investigation.

Blood stains found on the victim's body further suggest a possible murder.

Puri SP Vinit Agrawal said, “Preliminary investigation suggests the murder may have resulted from personal enmity. We have registered a case and intensified the investigation. Efforts are on to nab the accused, and further details will emerge after the inquiry.”

The police arrested the accused Pattjoshi from his in-laws' house at Sasan Damodarpur under Sadar Police limits on Wednesday evening.

He is being questioned by the police will find the actual reason behind the murder.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the servitor community in Puri, and the police are under pressure to bring the culprit to justice swiftly.

This incident, which occurred amidst heavy police deployment on the occasion of Snana Yatra at the Jagannath Temple, also raised a question over the tall claims of the police on the law and order situation in the city.

--IANS



