Punjab Police seize 48 kg heroin, arrest three operatives of international drug syndicate

Chandigarh, April 29: In the biggest drug seizure this year by Punjab Police, the Commissionerate Police of Jalandhar busted an international drug syndicate with the arrest of three operatives and seized 48 kg heroin, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Monday.

The syndicate was actively involved in trans-border and inter state drug smuggling and spread across five countries Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan and Canada, alongside a domestic network spanning Jammu & Kashmir and Gujarat.

Illicit funds of Rs 21 lakh were confiscated from the three. A cash counting machine and three high end vehicles were also seized.

The DGP said first information reports (FIRs) under the NDPS Act have been registered and an investigation is ongoing. He added that the aim was to demolish the drug network.

More details are awaited.