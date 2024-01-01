Punjab: PhD holder turns vegetable vendor to make ends meet

Guwahati, Jan 1: In an unusual twist, Dr. Sandeep Singh, a 39-year-old with four master's degrees and a PhD, finds himself selling vegetables in Punjab. Despite holding a position as a contractual professor at Punjab University in Patiala, unforeseen circumstances led him to leave his job, prompting this unexpected shift to sustain his livelihood through vegetable vending.

Dr. Singh has a PhD in law and has been serving as a contractual professor in Punjab University’s law department for 11 years. He did his Master’s in four subjects, including Punjabi, journalism and political science, and is still pursuing his studies. He claimed that he had to leave his job because of irregular pay and frequent salary cuts. He also said that he earns more money selling vegetables than he did as a professor.

Carrying a vegetable cart labelled "PhD Sabzi Wala", Singh goes door-to-door daily, selling vegetables. After toiling for the day, he returns home to dedicate time to his studies, aspiring to accumulate sufficient funds to realise his dream of establishing a tuition centre in the future.

Dr. Singh stands as a testament to unwavering dedication, showcasing how one's commitment to his dream can transcend societal conventions. However, his predicament also underscores the prevailing education-employment gap in the nation. Despite numerous academic accolades, Singh's inability to sustain employment sheds light on the struggles faced by the educated but unemployed youth.