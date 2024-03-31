Punjab: Birthday celebration turns fatal; girl dies after eating cake ordered online

Guwahati, Mar 31: A tragic and shocking incident came to light in Punjab's Patiala after a 10-year-old girl died due to suspected food poisoning after consuming her birthday cake, which was ordered online, on her big day.

The family alleged that the little girl and her sister fell ill the night after the celebrations.



According to reports, the girl cut the cake on March 24 around 7 p.m., and on the same night at 10 p.m., the entire family fell sick.



The victim girl expressed extreme thirst and complained of dryness in her mouth.



Later the next morning, the family rushed her to a hospital after her health deteriorated, but unfortunately, the doctors declared her dead.



Following the tragic incident, a first information report, or FIR, has been filed against the bakery owner and a sample of the cake has also been sent for testing.

