Pune: Woman punches husband to death for not taking her to Dubai on birthday

Guwahati, Nov 25:In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old man died after his wife punched him on the nose in Maharashtra’s Pune for refusing to take her to Dubai on her birthday.

According to reports, the incident took place at the apartment of the couple, located in a posh residential society in the Wanavdi area.

The victim has been identified as Nikhil Khanna, a businessman in the construction industry and the accused has been identified as Renuka. They tied the knot six years ago.

“The incident occurred on Friday afternoon. As per the primary investigation, it has been revealed that the couple had a fight because Nikhil did not take Renuka to Dubai to celebrate her birthday and did not give her expensive gifts on her birthday and anniversary. Renuka was also upset with him for not giving a favourable response to her wish to go to Delhi to celebrate the birthdays of some relatives,” a police official in Wanavdi Police said.

“During the fight, Renuka punched Nikhil in the face. The impact of the punch was so hard that Nikhil’s nose and some teeth were broken. With heavy bleeding, Nikhil lost consciousness,” the police added.

Meanwhile, Renuka has been arrested for further investigation and a case has been registered against her under Section 302 of the Indian Panel Code (IPC).