Pune bus rape case: Supriya Sule flags letter of depot chief on anti-social elements

Mumbai, Feb 27: NCP-SP Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule on Thursday flagged an old letter written by the Swargate bus depot chief in Maharashtra's Pune to the police regarding the security situation of the depot. A woman was sexually assaulted on a bus at the depot. She also said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the home minister, needs to immediately review the law and order situation in Pune and take strict measures regarding women’s safety as well as the safety of bus stations.

Sule's demand came a day after a 26-year-old was raped inside the bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) at the Swargate bus depot in Pune. Further, Sule, who has termed the incident intriguing, said that the chief minister needs to convene a meeting soon as the Swargate bus depot chief recently wrote to the Pune police administration seeking action against the private agents and other anti-social elements who are harassing the passengers.

In her post on X, Sule, who has attached the letter written by the Swargate bus depot chief to the police, said, "After the incident of sexual assault on a young woman in the premises of the Swargate bus station, serious questions have been raised regarding law and order. The Swargate depot chief has already written to the police administration from time to time that private agents and other anti social elements are harassing the passengers at the bus station and action should be taken against them. But still, it does not appear that the police administration has taken any action.

The Swargate bus station is a busy place and the police system needs to be more vigilant there. It if the depot chief writes a letter and it is not taken into account the. It is very regrettable. The state home minister needs to immediately review the law and order situation in Pune and take strict measures regarding women’s safety and the safety of the bus station.”

Further, the Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairperson, Neelam Gorhe, who is also the founder of Stree Aadhar Kendra, has asked the police administration and transport department for the establishment of women's vigilance committees at all bus stations in the state to further increase women's safety. Gorhe, who had visited the Swargate bus depot and the bus in which the sexual assault took place, also instructed that the number of security guards at bus depots should be increased and that the depot administration should regularly check CCTV footage, especially during the night.

Meanwhile, Pune police have formed 13 teams to arrest Dattatray Gade, a history sheeter involved in the bus rape incident. The police have also announced an award of Rs one lakh for giving information about Gade, who is still at large.