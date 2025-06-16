Pune bridge collapse: CM Ajit Pawar warns those responsible for negligence, orders probe

Mumbai, June 16: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also the Pune district guardian minister, has instructed the district administration to conduct a thorough probe into the collapse of the Kundmala bridge on the Indrayani River, in which four persons were killed and 51 injured. He has said that strict action will be taken against those responsible if any negligence is found.

Dy CM Pawar said the incident was extremely unfortunate and painful. “Preliminary information indicates that the condition of this bridge was dilapidated. Therefore, instructions have been issued to the administration to conduct a thorough investigation into this accident, and I assure that if any negligence is found regarding maintenance, strict action will be taken against those responsible,” he said.

“The state government stands firmly with the affected citizens and their families during this time of crisis, and necessary medical assistance will be provided urgently to the injured through the government. I urge everyone not to believe in rumours and to rely only on information received from official sources. I appeal to all to remain patient and cooperate with the administration,” said Pawar.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the Maharashtra government of all required assistance in the relief operation after the Kundmala bridge collapsed on the Indrayani River in Pune district

The Chief Minister’s Office in a post said, “PM Narendra Modi, after his arrival in Cyprus, called CM Devendra Fadnavis and inquired about the bridge collapse incident in Pune district and expressed deep grief over the incident. Hon PM assured the State Government of all required assistance in this relief operation.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed heartfelt condolences and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. “Deeply saddened by the tragic incident of the bridge collapse on the Indrayani River in Talegaon, Pune. Spoke with Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis and inquired about the present situation on the ground. NDRF teams posted nearby quickly rushed to the site, joined the rescue operation, and saved several lives with remarkable promptness. Heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said in his post on X.

CM Devendra Fadnavis announced that the state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in the bridge collapse incident. Additionally, the state government will also bear the cost of the medical treatment of the injured.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “The NDRF team has reached the site and rescue operations have been initiated. I have personally spoken to the Pune District Collector regarding this, and instructions have been given to provide all necessary assistance immediately.”

Former Union Minister Sharad Pawar said it is now essential for the government, administration, and public representatives to remain more vigilant. “During the rainy season, many people visit such monsoon tourist destinations or sometimes hidden scenic spots for a break from their daily hustle, enjoying the beauty of nature. At such times, it is crucial for the state government’s tourism department and local district administration to stay more alert regarding all monsoon tourist destinations. It is necessary to make arrangements so that tourists can safely enjoy these places, as only then will we succeed in preventing such accidents and tragedies in the future,” he added.

The Baramati MP, Supriya Sule, who visited the site, later said, “A major accident occurred due to the collapse of a bridge over the Indrayani River at Kundmala in Maval Taluka. I immediately visited the site and inspected the incident location. On this occasion, I interacted with the local citizens. I spoke with the victims of this accident and offered them encouragement. In this horrific incident, some citizens lost their lives, while others were swept away, and relief and rescue operations are underway. Treatment for the injured citizens is ongoing. I visited the hospital and inquired about their well-being. Rescue teams are conducting relief and rescue operations on a war footing. I pray at the feet of God that the missing citizens are found safe.”

