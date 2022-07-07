84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

P.T Usha 8th from Kerala to get nominated to RS

By IANS

Thiruvananthapuram, July 7: Nomination of P.T. Usha, often referred to as golden girl for bagging four gold medals at the Seoul Asiad in 1986, to the Rajya Sabha makes her the eighth Keralite to get the honour.

Superstar Suresh Gopi whose term ended this April, Dr K.Kasthurirangan, Dr M.S.Swaminathan, Cartoonist Abu Abraham, G.Shankara Kurup, G.Ramachandran and Sardar K.M.Panikkar are the other dignitaries who made it to the upper house recently.

Fifty-eight-year-old Usha hails from Payyoli in Kozhikode district and is presently employed with the Indian Railways. She also runs her own Usha School of Athletics at her hometown where she trains young talents.

Expressing her gratitude on receiving the honour, Usha also known as 'Payyoli Express' said her nomination would lead to a huge spurt in the sporting activities in the country. She will utilise her time in the House to that effect, the retired athlete said.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months

Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

Next Story
Similar Posts
Nonagenarian journalists who covered pre-independent struggle to be feted in Rajasthan
2022-07-06T20:30:53+05:30

Jaipur, July 6: As part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, five senior journalist from...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Father daughter duo creates history in IAF, flies Hawk-132 aircraft in same formation
6 July 2022 11:04 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 6: While father-son joining the armed forces has often been heard about, a father...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SC declines urgent listing of plea seeking Nupur Sharma's arrest
6 July 2022 10:23 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 6: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to list urgently a petition seeking to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Rahul Gandhi video: Cong files complaint with NBDSA against Zee News, its anchor; seeks action
6 July 2022 10:02 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 6: The Congress has filed a complaint with the News Broadcasting and Digital...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

IAF gets highest number of job applications under Agnipath scheme
6 July 2022 8:33 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 6: The Indian Air Force has received the highest number of job applications under...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Fresh batch of nearly 6,000 pilgrims leave for Amarnath shrine amid tight security
6 July 2022 7:59 AM GMT

Jammu, Jul 6: A fresh batch of nearly 6,000 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp here on Wednesday...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NHAI bribery case: Trial proceedings delayed as CBI awaits Centre's nod even after 7 months
6 July 2022 6:15 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 6: The CBI needs one more month to get sanction to prosecute Akil Ahmad, the NHAI...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,15,212
6 July 2022 5:05 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) India logged 16,159 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

In a first, states ranked for food & nutrition
2022-07-05T20:30:19+05:30

New Delhi, July 5: In the first ever 'State Ranking Index' under the National Food Security Act...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Twitter moves court against Indian govt's content blocking orders
5 July 2022 11:12 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: Twitter has moved the Karnataka High Court against the Indian government's...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Gang of fake sadhus from Rajasthan arrested in Hyderabad
5 July 2022 11:03 AM GMT

Hyderabad, July 5: Telangana police have arrested a gang of fake sadhus who duped a person to the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

PDP demands high level probe against BJP leadership for 'sheltering' LeT terrorist
5 July 2022 10:49 AM GMT

Jammu, Jul 5: PDP on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration here against the BJP over alleged...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Nupur Sharma case: Retired judges, bureaucrats term SC observations 'unfortunate, unprecedented'
5 July 2022 7:59 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: A group consisting of 15 retired judges of various high courts, 77 retired...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

P.T Usha 8th from Kerala to get nominated to RS

Thiruvananthapuram, July 7: Nomination of P.T. Usha, often referred to as golden girl for bagging four gold medals at the Seoul Asiad in 1986, to the Rajya Sabha makes her the eighth Keralite to get the honour.

Superstar Suresh Gopi whose term ended this April, Dr K.Kasthurirangan, Dr M.S.Swaminathan, Cartoonist Abu Abraham, G.Shankara Kurup, G.Ramachandran and Sardar K.M.Panikkar are the other dignitaries who made it to the upper house recently.

Fifty-eight-year-old Usha hails from Payyoli in Kozhikode district and is presently employed with the Indian Railways. She also runs her own Usha School of Athletics at her hometown where she trains young talents.

Expressing her gratitude on receiving the honour, Usha also known as 'Payyoli Express' said her nomination would lead to a huge spurt in the sporting activities in the country. She will utilise her time in the House to that effect, the retired athlete said.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months

Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

Similar Posts
Nonagenarian journalists who covered pre-independent struggle to be feted in Rajasthan
2022-07-06T20:30:53+05:30

Jaipur, July 6: As part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, five senior journalist from...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Father daughter duo creates history in IAF, flies Hawk-132 aircraft in same formation
6 July 2022 11:04 AM GMT

Guwahati, July 6: While father-son joining the armed forces has often been heard about, a father...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SC declines urgent listing of plea seeking Nupur Sharma's arrest
6 July 2022 10:23 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 6: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to list urgently a petition seeking to...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Rahul Gandhi video: Cong files complaint with NBDSA against Zee News, its anchor; seeks action
6 July 2022 10:02 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 6: The Congress has filed a complaint with the News Broadcasting and Digital...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

IAF gets highest number of job applications under Agnipath scheme
6 July 2022 8:33 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 6: The Indian Air Force has received the highest number of job applications under...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Fresh batch of nearly 6,000 pilgrims leave for Amarnath shrine amid tight security
6 July 2022 7:59 AM GMT

Jammu, Jul 6: A fresh batch of nearly 6,000 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp here on Wednesday...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NHAI bribery case: Trial proceedings delayed as CBI awaits Centre's nod even after 7 months
6 July 2022 6:15 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 6: The CBI needs one more month to get sanction to prosecute Akil Ahmad, the NHAI...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,15,212
6 July 2022 5:05 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) India logged 16,159 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

In a first, states ranked for food & nutrition
2022-07-05T20:30:19+05:30

New Delhi, July 5: In the first ever 'State Ranking Index' under the National Food Security Act...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Twitter moves court against Indian govt's content blocking orders
5 July 2022 11:12 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: Twitter has moved the Karnataka High Court against the Indian government's...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Gang of fake sadhus from Rajasthan arrested in Hyderabad
5 July 2022 11:03 AM GMT

Hyderabad, July 5: Telangana police have arrested a gang of fake sadhus who duped a person to the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

PDP demands high level probe against BJP leadership for 'sheltering' LeT terrorist
5 July 2022 10:49 AM GMT

Jammu, Jul 5: PDP on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration here against the BJP over alleged...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Nupur Sharma case: Retired judges, bureaucrats term SC observations 'unfortunate, unprecedented'
5 July 2022 7:59 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: A group consisting of 15 retired judges of various high courts, 77 retired...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X