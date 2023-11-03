85 years of service to the nation
Protest erupts at IIT BHU after student molested, stripped naked inside campus

Guwahati, Nov 3: A massive protest erupted at the IIT-BHU near Rajputana Hostel on Thursday after a female student was allegedly molested and stripped naked by motorcycle-borne men on late Wednesday hours at the IIT-BHU campus while she was on a walk with her friend.

The protesters, following the horrific incident, demanded to provide security measures on campus and also demanded a ban on outsiders.

Meanwhile, after the incident, the girl lodged a complaint, based on which an FIR has been registered under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the IT Act at the Lanka police station.

