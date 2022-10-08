Protection from flood key requirement for Assam's further development: Shah

Guwahati, Oct 8: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked the Assam government to devise a long-term plan to protect the northeastern state from flood so that more development can take place.

Almost every year, three to four waves of flood ravage Assam. The average annual loss due to the disaster is to the tune of Rs 200 crore, according to a state government website.

"Protection from flood is a key requirement for the development of the state and attracting significant private investment. The state government must go beyond short-term plans and come up with a long-term plan, which would provide protection from flood for decades to come," Shah said chairing a meeting here on Friday.

The Brahmaputra and Barak rivers with more than 50 tributaries feeding them, cause devastation in the monsoon each year.

The union home minister, who is also the chairman of the North Eastern Council (NEC), directed the state government to prepare a concrete action plan to protect wetlands in the state.

"The wetlands must be rejuvenated to enhance water-holding capacity and these can also act as reservoirs during floods," he said.