Prominent media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 87

Guwahati, Jun 8:Prominent media baron, chairman of Ramoji Group, and Padma Vibhushan awardee, Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, passed away at 87 in Hyderabad on Saturday.
According to reports, he was undergoing treatment at Star Hospital, as he had been suffering from chronic illness and age-related health issues for a long time.
Born on November 16, 1936, Rao is known for founding Eenadu, a prominent Telugu newspaper, in 1974, as well as his extensive involvement in producing around 50 films and telefilms.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with many other leaders, condoled for the departed soul.
