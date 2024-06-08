Prominent media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 87

Guwahati, Jun 8:Prominent media baron, chairman of Ramoji Group, and Padma Vibhushan awardee, Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, passed away at 87 in Hyderabad on Saturday.

According to reports, he was undergoing treatment at Star Hospital, as he had been suffering from chronic illness and age-related health issues for a long time.



Born on November 16, 1936, Rao is known for founding Eenadu, a prominent Telugu newspaper, in 1974, as well as his extensive involvement in producing around 50 films and telefilms.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with many other leaders, condoled for the departed soul.





The passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and… pic.twitter.com/siC7aSHUxK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2024





An illustrious personality, a media stalwart, and an iconic entrepreneur, Ramoji Rao Garu's passing away is deeply painful news. Blessed with unmatched imagination, Ramoji Rao Garu introduced positive change in a wide range of sectors he worked in, ranging from media to finance… pic.twitter.com/QewhvdK0np — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) June 8, 2024



