Priyanka Gandhi’s Assam screening panel role sparks political sparring

New Delhi, Jan 4: The appointment of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as Chairperson of the Assam Congress Screening Committee has triggered sharp political reactions across party lines, with rivals interpreting the move through the prism of leadership dynamics within the Congress.

Reacting to the development, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar termed the appointment an internal matter of the Congress but linked it to Rahul Gandhi’s absence abroad.

“It is expected that the Legislative Assembly elections will be held in five states. The Congress’ internal matter is handled by a screening committee. Who will handle this matter now that Rahul Gandhi is abroad? The responsibility has fallen on Priyanka Gandhi. However, this is their internal matter,” Kumar said.

The BJP seized the opportunity to launch a political attack on the Congress leadership. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed the decision reflected internal discord within the party.

“Rahul vs Priyanka camp was going on for a very long time in the Congress party… now even their allies don’t trust Rahul Gandhi, their own leaders don’t want him and instead want Priyanka Gandhi,” he alleged.

Defending the move, Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput described Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as a unifying leader who would strengthen the candidate selection process.

“Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is our natural leader, and her voice resonates across the country. By taking feedback from district leaders and organisational planning, we will present capable, clean and competent candidates in every election,” Rajput said.

Independent MP from Purnia, Pappu Yadav, also backed Priyanka Gandhi’s elevation, citing her long-standing involvement in social and political struggles.

“She has been involved in social and political struggles for a long time. She did not inherit this position,” he said.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal on Saturday night announced the formation of screening committees for five states and Union territories scheduled to go to the polls in the first half of the year.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be joined on the Assam Screening Committee by Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, Imran Masood and Sirivella Prasad. The panel will be responsible for shortlisting candidates and steering internal consultations ahead of the Assembly elections.

Along with Assam, the Congress has constituted screening committees for Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and West Bengal as it gears up for a crucial electoral phase.





With inputs from news agencies