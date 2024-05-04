Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams PM Modi; Labels him 'Shahenshah’

Guwahati, May 4: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him an 'Shahenshah’ (emperor) who lives in luxury and cannot relate to the struggles of ordinary people. She used the term 'Shahenshah’ in response to Modi repeatedly calling her brother, Rahul Gandhi, a ‘Shehzada’ (prince).

Speaking at a rally in Banaskantha, Gujarat, Priyanka Gandhi highlighted her brother's efforts to connect with people and listen to their problems. She contrasted this with Modi, whom she described as living in a palace and always appearing spotless on television, suggesting he is out of touch with the realities faced by ordinary citizens.

“They call my brother Shehzada. I want to tell them how this shehzada walked 4,000 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to listen to your problems…he met my sisters, brothers, farmers and labourers and asked them what problems they have…," Priyanka Gandhi said while speaking at a rally in Banaskantha in Gujarat.

She added, “On the other side is your shehanshah, Narendra Modi, who lives in a palace. Have you watched him on television?...Not a single speck of dust is visible on his face...How can he understand your problems?.…"





आज के प्रधानमंत्री की कार्यशैली देखिए।



गुजरात ने PM मोदी को सम्मान-स्वाभिमान दिया और उनको सत्ता दी, लेकिन वे केवल बड़े-बड़े लोगों के साथ दिखते हैं।



क्या आपने PM मोदी को किसी किसान से मिलते देखा है?



किसान काले कानूनों के खिलाफ आंदोलन करता है। सैकड़ों किसान शहीद होते हैं,… pic.twitter.com/MOq67Oqk6k — Congress (@INCIndia) May 4, 2024





Earlier, during a rally in Gujarat, PM Modi targeted Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being supported by Pakistan and suggesting that India's enemies want him to become the next prime minister to weaken the government.

In response to Congress fielding Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli instead of Amethi, Modi claimed he had predicted Rahul's move due to fear of losing in Wayanad. He urged Rahul Gandhi and his party not to run away from challenges and reassured them not to be afraid.