Priyanka Gandhi calls for immediate ceasefire in Palestine

Guwahati, Nov 4: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised leaders from the "free world" for allegedly funding the "genocide" of thousands in Palestine. She urged the international community to swiftly implement a ceasefire in the region. While not explicitly mentioning Israel or specifying any particular country, she expressed deep concern over the situation, asserting that approximately 10,000 civilians have lost their lives.

“It is horrific and shameful beyond words that almost 10,000 civilians of which nearly 5000 are children have been massacred, whole family lines have been finished off, hospitals and ambulances have been bombed, refugee camps targeted and yet the so-called leaders of the ‘free’ world continue to finance and support the genocide in Palestine,” she said in a post on X.

“A ceasefire is the very least step that should be immediately enforced by the international community or it will have no moral authority left,” the Congress leader added.



According to reports, Israeli warplanes struck a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip early Sunday, killing at least 33 people and wounding dozens. The strike came as Israel said it would press on with its offensive to crush the territory’s Hamas rulers, despite US appeals for a pause to get aid to desperate civilians. Israel also rejected the idea of stopping its offensive, even for brief humanitarian pauses.