Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi Lok Sabha seat

Guwahati, June 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday registered a win in Varanasi constituency for the third time in a row after 2014 and 2019.

PM Modi got 6,12,970 votes with a margin of 1,52,513 against Congress Ajay Rai, according to Election Commission of India data.

In third place was the Bahujan Samaj Party's Ather Jamal Lari, who finished nearly 5.8 lakh behind the Prime Minister.



