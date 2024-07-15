PM Modi achieves 100M followers on 'X', becomes most followed serving world leader

Guwahati, Jul 15:In a significant milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved 100 million followers on the micro-blogging site 'X'.

PM Modi has captured the attention of millions of people worldwide with a combination of thought-provoking and captivating posts.



Taking to ‘X’ PM Modi wrote, "A hundred million on @X!



Happy to be on this vibrant medium and cherish the discussion, debate, insights, people’s blessings, constructive criticism and more. Looking forward to an equally engaging time in the future as well."



PM Modi’s X account has seen huge growth of approximately 30 million users over the last three years.





