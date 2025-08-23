Pride fills the hearts of all Indians: Greetings on National Space Day from HM Amit Shah and other key leaders

New Delhi, Aug 23: As India marks the second National Space Day, political leaders across the country paid glowing tributes to the scientists behind India’s space successes, particularly the historic Chandrayaan-3 mission that landed on the Moon's South Pole on this very day in 2023.

Leading the tributes, Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted a powerful message on X, saying, “On #NationalSpaceDay, as we celebrate the historic moment when Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the Moon’s South Pole, every Indian heart swells with pride. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the brilliant scientists of @isro, whose unwavering dedication made this achievement possible.”

He emphasised the transformative leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in propelling India’s space ambitions, writing, “Under the visionary leadership of Modi Ji, this landmark mission has opened new frontiers in space exploration and sparked a renewed spirit of innovation and purpose among our youth. From Chandrayaan-3 to Aditya, and the many missions ahead, ISRO continues to turn the aspirations of a rising India into reality — with resilience, brilliance, and unmatched national pride.”

Other Union Ministers also joined in marking the day with powerful tributes.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote, “Let #NationalSpaceDay be a reminder to us that no dream is too high when backed by courage & conviction. Grateful to our scientists for making Bharat shine beyond the skies.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute, stating, “On this very day in the year 2023, our great scientists left an indelible mark in global space history by achieving the soft landing of India's pride, 'Chandrayaan-3,' on the moon… we salute those great Indian scientists whose dedication, tireless efforts, and remarkable talent have established 'New India' at the pinnacle of space exploration.”

National Space Day, first declared in 2024 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is celebrated every year on August 23 to honour the success of Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, which marked India’s entry into elite space history.

The day serves as a national tribute to the scientific excellence of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and continues to ignite a passion for space and innovation among India’s youth.

To mark this occasion, the NCERT's new educational module titled ‘India – A Rising Space Power’ will be introduced in classrooms across UP.

This module is designed to showcase India’s journey in space science, from early innovations to modern-day achievements, and will highlight key missions such as Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan, and the upcoming Gaganyaan mission.

Digital platforms such as DIKSHA, NISHTHA, and the India on the Moon portal are also being integrated into today’s celebrations to provide accessible, high-quality content related to space science and innovation.

This year’s theme for National Space Day 2025, 'Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan: Ancient Wisdom to Infinite Possibilities,' captures the essence of India's scientific heritage and future ambitions.

It connects the ancient astronomical legacy of scholars like Aryabhatta with the cutting-edge advancements of modern Indian space missions, emphasising the continuity of knowledge and innovation.

