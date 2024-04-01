Prices of 800 essential medicines to increase from April 1 across nation

Guwahati, Apr 1: People across the nation will witness a new price rate for 800 essential medicines from today onwards by 12 percent.

The rates of essential medicines, including painkillers, antibiotics and anti-infectives and over 1,000 formulations, will witness a hike due to a sharp rise in the Wholesale Price Index (WPI).



Every year, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) announces a change in the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) in accordance with the Drugs (Price Control) Order, 2013, or DPCO, 2013.



It may be mentioned that last year, the NPPA announced a 10.7 percent change in WPI.

