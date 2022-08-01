Prices commercial LPG cylinders slashed by Rs 36

Guwahati, Aug 1: In a big relief to commercial establishments like hotels and restaurants, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been slashed by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) by Rs 36 with effect from today. Prices of domestic cylinders will, however, remain same.

After the reduction, the commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1976.50 in Delhi as against the price of Rs 2012.50 earlier.

In Kolkata, the price has been reduced to Rs 2095.50 per cylinder. Earlier the price was Rs 2132 per cylinder.

In Mumbai, the commercial cylinder will cost Rs 1936.50, which was earlier priced at Rs 1972.50 per cylinder and in Chennai, the commercial cylinder will cost Rs 2141. Earlier its price was Rs 2177.50 per cylinder. Rates differ from state to state depending on the local VAT.

Earlier in June, the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was slashed by Rs 135 this was followed by another reduction of Rs 198 in July.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, the price of a 14.2 kg domestic cooking cylinder has remained unchanged as consumers recently faced a price hike of Rs 50 on July 6.