President Murmu to inaugurate key infrastructure at Mahayogi Gorakhnath University today

New Delhi, July 1: President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate multiple key infrastructure projects at Mahayogi Gorakhnath University in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

The visit marks a significant moment for the state, as she becomes the first President of India to undertake an extensive 92-kilometre road journey within Gorakhpur district, covering major institutions and landmarks, including the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University and the iconic Gorakhnath Temple.

According to the official itinerary, President Murmu will begin her day with the inauguration of Uttar Pradesh’s first Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University, located in Pipri Bhathat. Following the event, she will proceed directly to the historic Gorakhnath Temple at approximately to offer prayers and receive prasad.

The President will then take a short rest at the Circuit House.

Later in the afternoon, she will depart from the Circuit House and reach Mahayogi Gorakhnath University’s Arogyadham campus in Sonbarsa at 4.00 p.m. Here, she will inaugurate the newly constructed academic building, auditorium, and Panchakarma Centre.

She will also lay the foundation stone for a new girls' hostel aimed at promoting inclusive and accessible education.

In line with the vision of its founder and Chancellor, CM Yogi, Mahayogi Gorakhnath University is positioning itself as a model institution that blends modern education with traditional Indian knowledge systems, especially in the fields of health and wellness through AYUSH disciplines.

On Monday, President Murmu chaired the first convocation ceremony of AIIMS-Gorakhpur. Speaking to young doctors, she emphasised the importance of serving rural and tribal communities that still lack access to quality healthcare. She also participated in the convocation ceremony at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly.

At AIIMS, she reminded future healthcare professionals that while curing illness is vital, empathy, compassion, and effective communication are equally essential for building a healthy and trusting society. She called on all stakeholders in medical education to cultivate these values in future doctors from the beginning of their training.

--IANS



